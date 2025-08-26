BJP leader distributes Ganesh idols, urges for peaceful and safe celebrations

Hyderabad: The BJP Hyderabad Central District treasurer, A Suryaprakash Singh, on Monday distributed five-foot-tall Lord Ganesh idols for free at Barkatpura Chaman to young devotees and residents of apartments, colonies, and slums.

BJP Leader N Gautam Rao, present at the event, said the government should cooperate to ensure that Ganesh Utsav is held in a peaceful atmosphere in Bhagyanagar. He stated that the festival has a special place in the country and that the state government and police department should cooperate with the organisers to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration.

He also brought up the recent electrical accidents in the city, where five people died in Ramanthapur, one in Amberpet, and two in Bandlaguda. He urged authorities to take strong measures to prevent such accidents from recurring and for electricity department officials to take action on a “war footing.” He also stated that the police should not trouble festival organisers in the name of restrictions.