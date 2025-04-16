BJP not against devpt, but environment conservation a necessity: Kishan

Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy stated that the BJP is neither against land acquisition nor the sale of lands for public purposes. He clarified that the party’s objection to the sale of Kancha Gachibowli lands is not an issue between the BJP and the Congress government.

In an informal chat with the media on Tuesday, he pointed out that the state government had cut down trees in violation of environmental conservation and forest laws. “Even to cut a single tree planted under urban forestry in the GHMC area requires permission from the authorities concerned. How come the government, under the floodlights, has gone on a mass destruction of trees? What is the urgency?” he asked.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about the Congress government failing within one year in Telangana, Kishan Reddy explained that Modi highlighted how Congress governments in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka have been imposing taxes. He noted that the Telangana government relies on the sale of lands to run its operations. Kishan Reddy criticised both the BRS and Congress governments for depending on the sale of liquor, land, and loans to sustain their administrations. He remarked, “30 to 40-storey apartments and towers are being built in the vicinity on private lands by builders. However, there are no takers for these properties. The 400 acres of greenery in Kancha Gachibowli acts as a lung space that needs to be preserved for future generations and to maintain biodiversity.

The state government can allocate lands for IT companies elsewhere,” he added. Regarding the title dispute of the 400 acres, he noted that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had written to the state government to identify the boundaries and hand over the land to the University of Hyderabad, which has claimed entitlement over the land. On Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, he mentioned that the Centre is currently reviewing the proposals, which will take some time to evaluate, including the project cost. He recalled how the budget for the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II was reduced from Rs 85,000 crore to Rs 65,000 crore following discussions with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding extended corridor coverage.

On parties opposing the newly enacted Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act-2025 (UMEED Act-2025), he stated that land grabbers spread falsehoods and incitement against the Act. “However, common Muslims are not bothered about their opposition,” he added. Kishan Reddy emphasised that the act is designed to improve the management of Waqf properties, bringing transparency and increased revenues to benefit poor and common Muslims, assuring that not a single inch of Waqf land would be seized.

On the political front, Kishan Reddy urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy better focus on himself instead of boasting about stopping the BJP, asserting that the BJP will win the state assembly elections whenever they are held. However, he expressed a desire for the Congress government to complete its full five-year term. He mentioned that the main contest in the upcoming GHMC elections would be between the BJP and the Majlis and charged that Majlies collaborating with the BRS and Congress to expand its influence over the entire Hyderabad. Kishan Reddy concluded by stating that the party is strengthening its presence in Khammam, Nalgonda, and Warangal, and the decision regarding the State president elections would be made as soon as possible.