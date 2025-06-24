BJP pays rich tributes to ideologue Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP State President Kishan Reddy stated that after independence, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru compromised the country’s future for temporary benefits regarding Article 370, effectively handing over a part of Kashmir to Pakistan. He addressed the media after paying tribute at an event organized by the BJP on Monday, saying, “We have been celebrating the martyrdom of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for the last several years.”

In 1951, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He was a minister in the first Union Cabinet. However, resigned from the Nehru Cabinet to create the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and launched a movement to protect Kashmir by opposing Article 370.

While the entire country displayed the Tricolour, Kashmir had its own flag. While India had one Prime Minister, Kashmir had its own Prime Minister. Although Ambedkar’s Constitution was implemented across India, Jammu and Kashmir was granted special rights under Article 370.

Dr Mukherjee criticized Nehru’s selfish decisions, which he believed harmed the country, but Nehru ignored his warnings. He was the first to advocate for the repeal of Article 370 to make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India. Dr. Mukherjee posed the question: “If Jammu and Kashmir is indeed an integral part of India, why should it have a separate Prime Minister and special rights?”

He entered Jammu and Kashmir while strongly opposing the visa and permit system, with Atal Bihari Vajpayee supporting him. However, upon entering Jammu and Kashmir, he was arrested for not having a permit, and he later died under suspicious circumstances, leading to ongoing allegations of foul play.

Dr Mukherjee was committed to safeguarding the nation’s integrity, taking decisive action to realize this vision, ultimately leading to his sacrifice. His goal was realized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 with the abrogation of Article 370, granting Dalits and women in Jammu and Kashmir equal rights as those in other parts of India.

“During the period Article 370 was in effect, 42,000 soldiers and civilians lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party ignored these sacrifices and failed to protect the weaker sections of society. The situation was dire,” he added.

In response, BJP national president Murli Manohar Joshi organized an Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk, with Modi acting as the convener. After the Modi government took power, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir changed dramatically, culminating in the official hoisting of the national flag at Lal Chowk following the abrogation of Article 370.

After independence, the Congress party attempted to divide the country along caste, religion, and language lines for electoral gain, neglecting Hindus to appease other religious groups. The Modi government, however, focused on suppressing terrorist activities and prioritized the integrity of the nation over party interests.

The BJP has consistently responded proactively during times of crisis. When Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency, she curtailed press freedoms, undermined democracy, and manipulated court rulings to maintain her power. During that time, the Jana Sangh was merged into the Janata Party, albeit reluctantly, to support civil rights and safeguard press freedoms.

“Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee provided us with extraordinary leadership, patriotism, and a noble ideology. Today, 140 million people are members of the BJP. In remembrance of his sacrifice, we continue to move forward along the path he set under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” said Kishan Reddy.