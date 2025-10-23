BJP vows to 'besiege secretariat' over fee reimbursement arrears

Mounting public dissatisfaction with the Congress-led Telangana government took centre stage on Wednesday as BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao issued a stern ultimatum, warning that the BJP, along with college managements and students, would besiege the state Secretariat if the government failed to immediately clear pending fee reimbursement arrears.

Addressing election rallies in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Rao accused the Revanth Reddy-led government of betraying the trust of students and educational institutions. “The Congress government promised to release Rs 500 crore every month towards fee reimbursement dues, but even after repeated token assurances, the arrears remain unpaid,” he said. Rao further alleged that the government was resorting to intimidation tactics, using vigilance raids to silence college managements demanding their dues. “Is this a blackmail government?” he questioned.

Rao’s remarks came during a high-energy campaign in support of BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, contesting from Jubilee Hills in the upcoming 11 November Assembly elections. The BJP chief participated in a spirited padyatra that began at Yadgirinagar Kaman near SGB School in Venkalrao Nagar division. He interacted with residents through door-to-door visits and was warmly received by locals and party workers alike.

Calling on voters to elect Lankala Deepak Reddy, Rao said the BJP candidate would work in alignment with public aspirations and ensure accountability in governance. He claimed that the growing support for the BJP in Jubilee Hills was a clear reflection of widespread public discontent with the Congress government’s performance.

“The future of students and the survival of educational institutions cannot be compromised. If the government fails to act now, we will take to the streets and ensure that no minister is allowed to move freely,” Rao declared, signalling intensified agitation if demands are not met.