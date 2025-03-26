BRS fires bias salvo at Jupally over devpt of tourism in State

Hyderabad: BRS member Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Tuesday questioned the concentration of new tourism projects in Mahbubnagar district and wanted Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to focus on north Telangana also.

Speaking on demands of various departments, Reddy said these days tourism projects were being taken up only in Mahbubnagar district. The government should focus even on districts like Nizamabad. He said, “The previous government had planned projects at the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) on different islands. Even land was handed over to the Tourism Department.” He urged the government to take up projects in the SRSP area.

Questioning the government on expecting income of Rs 50,000 crore from the Excise department, Reddy said that the government had estimated an increase of Rs 12,000 crore this year, which means it would increase belt shops in the State, which is against the pre-poll promise of the Congress.

Responding, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government was neither promoting liquor nor planning to increase taxes. The revenue would be increased by arresting leakages and curbing smuggling from other States.

Intervening in the debate, Excise Minister Jupally said during the ten-year BRS rule the liquor income had increased by 400 per cent. In 2014 the income was Rs 9,000 crore; by 2024 it was Rs 34,000 crore, which had increased to 400 per cent. Belt shops had increased indiscriminately during the BRS regime. The government would curb pilferage, take up strict vigil at beverages companies through CCTVs and curb illegal supplies.

The BRS leader termed the budget of Rs 241 crore was not sufficient for the Endowments department. He said though the government was allocating funds, it was not releasing in same proportion. He recalled that former CM K Chandrashekar Rao had spent Rs 2,000 crore alone on the Yadagirigutta temple renovation. The government had plans to develop Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada and Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, but lost power. He urged the government to release funds under the Brahmin Welfare Funds so that students studying abroad would benefit.

Reddy said the sports policy should encourage rural sportspersons in the State. He also questioned the cut in the Forest budget.