  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Celebrating festive season with grandeur and tradition

Celebrating festive season with grandeur and tradition
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: This Ugadi, Nagini Prasad’s Siddhartha Jewellers brought culture, elegance, and celebration together at a vibrant event held at the MLAs...

Hyderabad: This Ugadi, Nagini Prasad’s Siddhartha Jewellers brought culture, elegance, and celebration together at a vibrant event held at the MLAs and MPs Colony Cultural Centre in Hyderabad. In collaboration with the acclaimed classical dance troupe Parampara, the event turned into a mesmerising fusion of heritage, dance, and fine jewellery.

The evening was a beautiful homage to tradition, featuring breathtaking classical dance performances by Parampara, followed by a special felicitation ceremony where Nagini Prasad honoured the dancers with traditional gifts.

Speaking at the event, Nagini Prasad said, “Traditional jewellery is not just adornment; it is a living expression of our heritage and identity. Collaborating with Parampara for this Ugadi celebration allowed us to present that spirit through both art and design.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick