- Children live in harrowing conditions at brick kilns
- Fire breaks out at hospital in Laxmi Nagar, no casualties
- Two siblings killed after LPG cylinder explodes
- Hyd’bad Water Board restores damaged pump
- ORR toll rates hiked
- Elderly pension distribution begins in AP, CM Chandrababu to participate in Bapatla
- Cong, BRS, MIM conspiring together: Bandi
- It’s BJP vs AIMIM: Tight fight likely for MLC seat under LAC
- Bandi Sanjay condemns lathi-charge on UoH students
- KTR slams Cong ‘bulldozer raj’, questions RaGa’s silence on row
Celebrating festive season with grandeur and tradition
Hyderabad: This Ugadi, Nagini Prasad’s Siddhartha Jewellers brought culture, elegance, and celebration together at a vibrant event held at the MLAs and MPs Colony Cultural Centre in Hyderabad. In collaboration with the acclaimed classical dance troupe Parampara, the event turned into a mesmerising fusion of heritage, dance, and fine jewellery.
The evening was a beautiful homage to tradition, featuring breathtaking classical dance performances by Parampara, followed by a special felicitation ceremony where Nagini Prasad honoured the dancers with traditional gifts.
Speaking at the event, Nagini Prasad said, “Traditional jewellery is not just adornment; it is a living expression of our heritage and identity. Collaborating with Parampara for this Ugadi celebration allowed us to present that spirit through both art and design.”