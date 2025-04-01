Celebrating festive season with grandeur and tradition

Hyderabad: This Ugadi, Nagini Prasad’s Siddhartha Jewellers brought culture, elegance, and celebration together at a vibrant event held at the MLAs and MPs Colony Cultural Centre in Hyderabad. In collaboration with the acclaimed classical dance troupe Parampara, the event turned into a mesmerising fusion of heritage, dance, and fine jewellery.

The evening was a beautiful homage to tradition, featuring breathtaking classical dance performances by Parampara, followed by a special felicitation ceremony where Nagini Prasad honoured the dancers with traditional gifts.

Speaking at the event, Nagini Prasad said, “Traditional jewellery is not just adornment; it is a living expression of our heritage and identity. Collaborating with Parampara for this Ugadi celebration allowed us to present that spirit through both art and design.”