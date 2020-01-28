Charminar: Bengalis celebrate opening of Kali Mandir

Charminar: The Bengali community in Old City took out a celebration rally on account of the opening ceremony of Hyderabad Bengali Swarna Shilpi Vivekananda Kali Mandir. The three-day celebrations will be organised from Tuesday to Friday at the grand temple, located at Narkuda, Shamshabad.

The rally was taken out from Ghansi Bazar to Charminar, where hundreds of devotees in traditional and colourful attire took part. According to temple committee, this model is based on a Hindu Navaratna Temple named Dakshineswar Kali Temple, situated on the banks of Hooghly River at Kolkata. President Hemanth Das, General Secretary, Barun Kumar Rana, TRS Leader Dipanker Pal and other devotees took active part in the celebration.