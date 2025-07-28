Chowrangee’s ‘Monsoon Dreams’ enthrals audiences

Hyderabad: Chowrangee, Hyderabad’s innovative art and culture platform, recently presented “Monsoon Dreams”, an evening of exquisite dance ballet performed by the Tanusree Shankar Dance Company at Taramati Baradari on Sunday.

Tanusree Shankar is a renowned dancer and choreographer of international acclaim, as well as a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. The first half of the evening featured her classic choreographic pieces, including Ganesh Vandana, Shiva, Serenity, Court Dance, Cloud, Wrishya Vihar, and Amity. These performances explored a wide range of themes, such as spirituality, peace, grandeur, monsoons, the environment, and feminism. Many of the dance pieces were accompanied by the unique and distinctive melodies of the legendary modern composer Ananda Shankar, Tanusree Shankar’s late husband. The audience responded to this segment with enthusiastic applause.

Rabindranath Tagore, renowned for capturing the essence of love in his poems, songs, and writings, emphasized the importance of harmonious living in a world full of conflict. The second half of the evening featured a ballet titled “Chirantan”, which showcased excerpts from Tagore’s extensive body of work. This performance reinforced the belief in truth, love, peace, and spirituality that unites humanity. It culminated in a spellbinding ballet that depicted the arrival of a peaceful dawn, symbolizing an era where love triumphs over hatred—a sanctuary of hope, goodness, and tranquility.

The segment was further enhanced by Amitabh Bachchan’s narration, complemented by Debajyoti Mishra’s beautiful music.