Come in groups to take a booster shot

Hyderabad: Isn't it shocking to know that booster dose of Covid vaccine in government hospitals and primary health centres in Old City will not be given to people who come individually, but only be given if they come in groups. Despite the rise in Covid cases and the emergence of new variant-BF7 in the country, people are denied to get a booster shot if they go to a UPHC individually.

With the reports of a new variant creating ripples in various countries, the Covid restrictions are back once again. People who wanted to take booster doses of the vaccine were seen lining up before the vaccine centres but were seen returning back without taking a booster shot. According to people, they are sent back from the centres asking them to come in a group to take a shot.

"After the reports of new variant cases, I visited a UPHC in Old City to take a booster dose. However the staff present at the health centre informed me that there was no booster shot available and asked me to come the next day with four to five people. He was said that the dose will not be given to an individual person," said Shaik Minhaj, sexagenarian and a resident of Kishanbagh.

The sources at the UPHC in Old city said that the booster dose is not available in most of the UPHCs and other health centres. People who wished to take a dose were asked to come in a day or two to take their booster shot. Though it is available, it is not given to an individual person. They were asked to come with 4-5 people to get a booster shot," informed the source.

"I was not willing to take the booster dose but now with the news of spurt in cases, government asking people to follow Covid norms and doctors advising to take the dose I have decided to take one. But the booster dose is hardly available in any health centre in the surrounding areas and we were asked to come later," said Venkatesh, a resident of Lal Darwaza.

Moreover, the people who wished to take the booster dose of their choice are running from pillar to post. The doses are not available of their choice, only Covidshield is available and few people were asking for Covaxine.