Cong invites all-party meet on delimitation issue

Hyderabad: While emphasising the impending danger to Telangana by the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies by Centre, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader K Jana Reddy have called for an all party meeting.

The decision follows a resolution passed by the state cabinet, highlighting concerns about the impact of population-based delimitation on Telangana. Jana Reddy in the ‘open letter’ to political parties sought their presence in the crucial discussion impacting the State. “The delimitation of constituencies on the basis of population is a threat to Telangana.

The state government has decided to invite all parties and discuss the impending damage,” the letter states. The Congress has emphasised the importance of participation from all political parties, stating that the meeting is being organised in the interest of the state. Special invitations would be sent to various political parties in the State. The details regarding the date and venue will be announced soon.