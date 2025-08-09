Cops crack 11 cybercrime cases in a week, arrest 15 from various states

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime Police successfully detected 11 cybercrime cases in a week leading to the arrest of 15 offenders across multiple States. The investigation revealed the pan-India spread of cybercriminal networks, with offenders from different States.

The cases were detected from July 29 to August 4. According to Cyber Crime police, Out of the 15 arrests, 12 were linked to trading Fraud, 2 in gaming fraud and one in business fraud. Police seized 14 mobile phones, debit cards, Aadhar cards, PAN Cards, SIM cards and Proprietorship Stamps.

Cyber crime police urged the citizens to be cautious of investment and trading scams promising high returns. Verify financial transactions before transferring money. Be sceptical of urgent demands for money or personal information such as Aadhaar numbers, bank account numbers, or OTPs. Always verify the source of the communication and confirm the information with the concerned authorities or institutions.

Be cautious of links received through messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or email. Report cyber frauds immediately by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.

For further updates, follow Cyberabad Police’s official communication channels.