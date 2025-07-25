Cops restore nearly Rs 1 crore to victims of cybercrime

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police have made significant strides in combating cybercrime, successfully detecting 25 cases and apprehending 45 offenders from various states across India in July, up to the 22nd. Investigations have highlighted the widespread nature of these criminal networks. In a major win for victims, the Cybercrime unit successfully processed and obtained 153 refund orders from the courts in 40 cases, amounting to Rs 99,14,399. This substantial sum will be refunded to those who lost money to cyber fraudsters.

Among the 45 individuals arrested, 17 were linked to trading fraud. Furthermore, nine offenders were apprehended for operating a cybercrime call centre that defrauded both US and Indian citizens; these individuals have been remanded to judicial custody. The arrested persons from West Bengal include Danish Alam, Saheb Ali, Mohammed Fahad Pervez, MD AamanAlam, Mohammed Mohsin, Farid Hossain, MD Shadab Alam, and Mohammad Sonu. The 25 cases detected encompass a range of cybercrimes: 10 trading fraud cases, one digital arrest fraud, four part-time job scams, five phishing fraud cases, and one case each of advertisement fraud, general cyber fraud, fake customer fraud, business fraud, and matrimony fraud.

Authorities seized a considerable amount of evidence, including 9 laptops, 27 phones, 2 passbooks, and 6 debit and credit cards.

The Cybercrime unit urges citizens to remain vigilant and take the following precautions: be extremely cautious of investment and trading scams that promise exceptionally high returns; always verify financial transactions before transferring any money; be highly sceptical of urgent demands for money or personal information such as Aadhaar numbers, bank account numbers, or One-Time Passwords (OTPs); always verify the source of communication and confirm information with the relevant authorities or institutions; block and report any suspicious numbers, particularly those demanding money or personal details; exercise caution with links received via messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or email; and report cyber frauds immediately by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.For further updates, citizens are advised to follow the official communication channels of the Cyberabad Police.