Cops thwart major cocaine smuggling attempt, 7 arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), in a joint operation with Golconda Police, has apprehended seven individuals involved in drug trafficking, seizing 276 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of Rs 69 lakh. The arrests include four inter-state drug peddlers from Mumbai, one local peddler, and two consumers.

Those arrested are identified as inter-state peddlers Mujaffar Wahid Shaikh (30), Vinod KishanlalShrivasthav (53), Chaitanya Vinayak Wagh (29), and Mustak Khan Imran (31). The local peddler is Prem (29), a software employee from Hyderabad who has prior involvement in three other cases. The two consumers arrested are Ravi Kumar Varma (39) and Sachin (39).

According to police, the operation has exposed a well-organised cocaine supply chain originating from Mumbai, with ramifications across India. Mujaffar, based in Mumbai, is reported to procure high-quality cocaine from an absconding foreign national, identified as the main supplier. This supplier reportedly brings cocaine via sea routes, distributing it to a sub-supplier, another absconding foreign national. This sub-supplier then supplies the cocaine to Vinod in Mumbai, who initially acted as a transporter, delivering drugs from the sub-supplier to Chaitanya. Vinod is said to sell the drugs at an inflated price to fund a lavish lifestyle.

YVS Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force/H-NEW), explained that local peddler Prem himself collected cocaine in Mumbai from Chaitanya and Mustak, whose brother sources his supply from foreign nationals in Kharghar, Mumbai, at a lower price. “Prem then sells it to local consumers at a marked-up higher price, profiting heavily to sustain his extravagant lifestyle,” Sudheendra added.

On 23 July, the H-NEW team and Golconda Police conducted a joint operation, leading to these arrests and the seizure of 276 grams of cocaine and eight mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 69 lakh.

H-NEW has issued an appeal to the public, highlighting that this network reveals a disturbing trend where well-educated individuals, petty jobbers such as electricians and taxi drivers, and even failed entrepreneurs are implicated in the drug trade.