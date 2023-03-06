CPI(M) eyes Ibrahimpatnam constituency as part of poll alliance

Rangareddy: The leaders of theleft parties are showing keen interest in contesting in Ranga Reddy district in ensuing assembly elections where their leaders and cadre have strength. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) has already began its groundwork on all 12 seats, including the Ibrahimpatnam assembly constituency in the district. If the alliance with BRS continues in the assembly elections, there is a possibility of giving three assembly seats each to CPI(M) andCPI. The CPI(M) cadre is gearing up to contest from the Ibrahimpatnam constituency, which is firmly held by the left parties. In this regard, the CPI(M) state leadership has already focused on the Ibrahimpatnam constituency and the party is preparing the cadre to contest here.

The CPI(M) has already started focusing on the public struggles in this area by strengthening its outreach to the voters. Ithas focused on solving the housing site issues, implementation of employment guarantee, revenue issues, student movements, settlement of labour issues, and land struggles. It is known that the party has already announced that there will be an electoral alliance with the ruling party. Even if it lacks support, it is planning to joinlike-minded parties and contest in the ensuing assembly elections. However, political analysts believe that if there is an alliance with the ruling party, it can win the Ibrahimpatnam seat.

Kandukur and Maheshwaram mandals were separated from the Ibrahimpatnam constituency, which was SC reserveduntil 2009, and Hayathnagar mandal was merged into it. Presently, after delimitation, there are 2,57,711 voters in this constituency. In 2009, this seat was allotted to TDP in the grand alliance of Left parties, and its candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy won the election with the support from the left parties.

He won in 2014 as well, and left TDP in 2015 and joined the ruling BRS party. In 2018, he contested from BRS and secured 72,581 votes. His nearest rival, BSP candidate Mal Reddy Rangareddy got 72,205 votes and lost by a wafer-thin margin.

Congress candidate was elected for three consecutive terms from 1957 before the Ibrahimpatnam constituency was redefined. Later, Kondigari Ramulu from CPM won twice, while Masku Narasimha Vijaya Dundubhi won the third time.

Congress, which was in power from 1952 to 1983, lost its hold in the constituency in 1985. In 1985 TDP and in 1989-1994 contestants of CPI(M) won. Krishna, the Congress candidate who won in 1983, was defeated in the 1989 elections.