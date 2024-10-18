Crocodiles recaptured after truck overturns

Hyderabad: In a dramatic incident early Thursday, two crocodiles escaped but were later recaptured after a truck transporting wild animals from Patna to Bengaluru overturned in Telangana's Nirmal district. The accident occurred around 1 a.m. on National Highway 44 near Mondigutta village when the truck, which was carrying eight crocodiles, two white elephants, two tigers, and other animals, crashed into cement pillars, causing it to veer off the road.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the mishap. Following the crash, two crocodiles managed to escape into the nearby wilderness, prompting a swift response from local police and forest personnel. Officials rushed to the scene and successfully recaptured the escaped reptiles, securing them back in the truck. Fortunately, no other animals managed to flee during the incident.

Authorities expressed relief that no further animals escaped, thanks to the quick actions of the police and forest officials, which averted a potentially dangerous situation. Both tigers remained safely contained within their cages in the truck.

To restore order, officials cordoned off the area and utilized cranes to lift the overturned vehicle back onto the highway.

After ensuring the safety of all the animals, the authorities arranged for a new truck to transport the wildlife to their destination.

The truck was carrying the animals from the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna to the Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru. The Central Zoo Authority regulates the transfer of wildlife between zoos across the country, and the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park has been instrumental in the conservation and propagation of endangered species.