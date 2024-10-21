Cyberabad Police Honour Martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

On Police Commemoration Day, October 21, 2024, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Avinash Mohanty, IPS, paid tribute to Police martyrs at the Cyberabad Police Parade grounds by laying a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial. Following a ceremonial guard of honour, he offered floral tributes and observed two minutes of silence in memory of the fallen heroes.

CSW ADCP Srinivas Rao announced the names of 214 Police personnel nationwide who lost their lives in the line of duty. As part of Police Commemoration Week, Cyberabad Police has organized various activities, including online open houses for students, essay competitions for police personnel, and a blood donation camp he added.

This year Essay competitions will focus on themes such as My Role in improving Police image in society (PC to ASI/ARSI), Sound mind in a sound body (SI to upto higher officers) with prizes awarded to the winners. Additionally, students will compete on the topic "Judicious usage of Mobile phones" with mementos and prizes for the top entries.

A roll call of honor was conducted to recognize those who sacrificed their lives in the past. The Commissioner of Police honored the families of SI K. Hanumanth Reddy (Amangal), Constable Faheemuddin (Talakkondapally), and Armed Constable Eshwar Rao by presenting them with shawls and expressing gratitude for their service.

The event was attended by Cyberabad Jt. CP Traffic D. Joel Davis, IPS; Madhapur DCP Dr. G. Vineeth, IPS; Medchal DCP Koti Reddy, IPS; Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh, IPS; Balanagar DCP K. Suresh Kumar, IPS; Rajendranagar DCP Ch. Srinivas, IPS; DCP Crimes K. Narasimha, IPS; DCP EOW K. Prasad; Women & Child Safety DCP Srujana Karnam; DCP Cyber Crimes Sribaladevi; DCP SB B. Sai Sri; ADCsP, Inspectors, RIs, RSIs Ministerial staff and others.





Delete Edit



