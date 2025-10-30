Cyclone Montha: GHMC, HYDRAA swing into action to study waterlogging woes in city

Amid continuous rainfall triggered by Cyclone ‘Montha’, municipal authorities conducted extensive inspections in the affected areas to address water logging and traffic disruptions.

On Wednesday, Commissioner RV Karnan (GHMC) and AV Ranganath (HYDRAA) in a joint inspection visited the stretch between Masab Tank and Lakdikapul, where they observed heavy water stagnation near Mehdi Function Hall, leading to severe traffic congestion.

The officials questioned engineers about the causes of the flooding and instructed them to resolve the issue immediately.

Officials informed the Commissioners that pipelines measuring two-feet in diameter had already been laid on both sides of the road, but these needed to be linked with the drainage systems coming from Mahaveer Hospital and Chintal Basti areas to ensure proper flow of rainwater. GHMC Commissioner Karnan instructed GHMC staff to take up desilting operations immediately.

The Commissioners also suggested that desilting the existing pipelines along the stretch from Mahaveer Hospital to Mehdi Function Hall would significantly reduce the problem. Both Commissioners emphasised that all works should be finished within the next two days and asked the traffic police to cooperate to ensure that the pipe connection work proceeds smoothly.

They emphasised that ensuring the free flow of rainwater on city roads was crucial to prevent traffic congestion and civic inconvenience.

During the inspection, the Commissioners were accompanied by HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya and Traffic DCP Srinivas, who reviewed the traffic diversions and drainage situation in the locality.

The officials reiterated that the primary focus was to prevent water accumulation on roads and ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement in rain-affected zones of the city.