Don't rest until we send CM home, it's a final battle: Bandi

Hyderabad/Mahbubnagar: State BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday called upon the rank and file of the party not to rest as the next elections will be a final battle to send Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government home.

Addressing the participants at the State Executive meeting in Mahbubnagar he demanded KCR to release a white paper on the State's economic status. The meeting decided to hold a 'maha dharna' on January 30, demanding to bring changes in GO 317.

Bandi asserted that the party will not rest until the State government brings amendments and addresses the woes of its employees and teachers.

He exhorted the party cadre to tour districts, assembly constituencies, mandals and villages to identify people's issues and fight on them to give confidence to people.

He pointed out that families have been disturbed in the name of GO making people lose their nativity. The issues facing employees and teachers should be resolved by January 30. Otherwise, the party will hold a 'maha dharna' at Indira Park on January 30 to press the government on the demand.

The BJP leader cautioned that the CM would play every trick in the book to defame persons and their families and BJP, to remain in power. However, the party leaders should not be afraid of such tactics, he pointed out. He said time has come to bring 'Ram Raj' to Telangana.

Bandi congratulated BJP president JP Nadda on behalf of the State unit. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' as an inspiration and it has sent a good message. "Besides, it makes clear that those who work hard will get due recognition from the party.

He said people of Telangana who are in despair want a change in the State and are looking at BJP as an alternative to BRS. "Realising a democratic Telangana is possible only with the BJP coming to power."

The Karimnagar MP alleged that even as the surplus State was debt-ridden, the CM's family amassed thousands of crores of assets. He asked KCR, if he is sincere, to release a white paper before the ensuing Assembly session on the status of assets owned by him and his family prior to 2014 and now; similarly, to present another white paper on the State debt as on 2014 and the current debt burden.

He alleged that "each family in Telangana has been giving Rs 50,000 as revenue on liquor sales annually to the CM. In return, KCR has gifted Rs 6 lakh debt to every family." Bandi said the executive meeting was slated to discuss the State's political situation and agriculture in resolutions. "The five phases of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' have exposed people's anger towards the CM's governance riddled with rampant corruption".

He accused KCR of suppressing every questioning and dissenting voice in the State, apart from failing to implement the promised farm loan waiver and scrapping all subsidies. "Unemployed youth were let down by issuing 22 notifications and filling only 25,000 jobs. On the other hand, the Centre has filled 2.46 lakh jobs in the last three months, he asserted.

He asked the party cadre to take to people that "the CM is going to propose an unrealistic budget with huge allocations in the ensuing session of the State Assembly to cheat people once again".