Dr Samyuktha Reddy feted with ‘Mathru Shakthi Award’

Hyderabad: Dr Samyuktha Reddy, founder of Dr Samyuktha Reddy Fertility Solutions in the city, was honoured with ‘Mathru Shakthi Award’ at an event...

Hyderabad: Dr Samyuktha Reddy, founder of Dr Samyuktha Reddy Fertility Solutions in the city, was honoured with ‘Mathru Shakthi Award’ at an event organised by hmtv in association with Global Angels JCT at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills on Monday. She has more than 20 years of experience in fertility treatment. She studied MBBS in Warangal and DGO in Bengaluru. She received fellowship in reproductive medicine from institutions in Germany and US. After that, she received special training in laparoscopy in Mumbai. She has reportedly performed over 10,500 IVF cases and over 35,000 IUI cases.

