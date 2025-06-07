Eatala Rajender – are you a BJP MP or a BRS leader, asks Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Friday posed a question to Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender following his reported clean chit to former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao during the questioning by the Kaleshwaram probe panel. At a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, he demanded State BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to explain whether he will support or oppose Eatala’s statement.

The Congress leader pointed out that for ten years, PM Modi and Home Home Minister Amit Shah said Kaleshwaram was an ATM for BRS – do you still stand by that? Do you endorse the clean chit that Eatala gave to KCR? Please answer both questions, Jagga Reddy sought to know from the Union Minister.

’In the past, even after Revanth Reddy became CM, his stance on Kaleshwaram remained the same; that’s why there’s a commission of inquiry; the Congress stand is clear, he said.

From the beginning, CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Uttam have consistently exposed irregularities in Kaleshwaram project; they’re trying to protect public money; It’s a well-known truth that the Kaleshwaram project had a flawed design; Eatala was also a partner when the project was being built; he is now in a position where he can’t speak about the irregularities; from Modi to Shah, all alleged that Kaleshwaram was a hub of corruption and an ATM for BRS, he pointed out.

He further said: “Yet Eatala has now given KCR a clean chit before the commission; As a BJP MP, Eatala has given a clean chit to KCR; Kishan Reddy must respond; will he also give a clean chit? Does he endorse Eatala’s statements?; is this also BJP’s official stand?, Reddy needs to clarify.; the public is being

confused; if Kishan Reddy doesn’t respond, it will be assumed that BJP’s position is the same as Eatala’s, he opined.

According to Reddy, when leaving BRS, Eatala used strong words against KCR and Harish Rao; but what happened once he appeared before the commission? Kishan Reddy must respond – do you support or condemn it? That’s the demand; after Eatala gave a clean chit to KCR, Kishan Reddy has remained silent.

Was this clean chit given to KCR under BJP Delhi’s direction, even though Modi repeatedly raised the issue, how did Eatala now give a clean chit? Did he do it with Modi’s knowledge? what does the ruling party at the Centre really want to say about this? Did no corruption occur in Kaleshwaram? Are Eatala’s statements wrong? If not, is that your official position? Kishan Reddy said party members should speak only with approval; did Eatala take your approval before speaking? Did Eatala syndicate with BRS because he was afraid of being caught? Has Modi realised that Eatala may get trapped, the TPCC leader sought to know.