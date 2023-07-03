Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announces initiatives for temples development, preservation

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving and improving religious practices. Plans were announced to ensure the availability of incense sticks, lamps, and other offerings in all temples across the State. She emphasised the government’s focus on developing ancient temples and providing devotees with the necessary facilities for regular rituals and prayers.

To initiate this endeavor, she conducted a special pooja at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Fab City, Srinagar Colony, Tukkuguda Municipality. During the ceremony, a significant budget was allocated for the temple’s development, and specific instructions were given to the concerned authorities regarding upcoming projects.

Addressing the gathering, she acknowledged the significant progress made under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership in developing temples throughout Telangana. The government has prioritised the welfare of the Brahmin community, allocating approximately 8 crores in two installments to revitalise ancient temples in the Maheshwaramconstituency. Several projects have already commenced, including the Sivagangatemple, Sri Santana Venugopala Swamy temple, KhilaMaisammatemple, JannaiGuda Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. Additionally, funds have been released for the Gut Pally Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Mandir and Uppagadda Thanda Sri Sevalal Maharaj temple. These funds will be utilised for infrastructure development, improvements, and enhancing visitor amenities at the respective temples.

The minister also praised Chief Minister’s remarkable efforts in the reconstruction and accessibility of the Yadadri temple, highlighting the government’s dedication to the well-being of all religions and castes in Telangana.

The establishment of the Brahmin Parishad building, with Chief Minister’s blessings, was mentioned, and the foundation stone for the Brahmin Parishad building in the Maheshwaram constituency has been laid.