Effective governance & service delivery in focus

Hyderabad: A major bureaucratic reshuffle appears imminent in Telangana, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy keen on appointing senior officials who actively engage with public service delivery rather than confining themselves to AC rooms.

A comprehensive review is reportedly underway to identify efficient officers, making changes at the District Collector and Secretary levels inevitable. According to top sources, the Chief Minister has sought a detailed performance report of IAS officers currently serving as Collectors and Secretaries across various departments. Revanth Reddy is reportedly not satisfied with the performance of many District Collectors, as he believes that they have failed to achieve the desired outcomes and effectively implement government schemes at the grassroots level. Additionally, he is concerned about the slow response in addressing public grievances, particularly during the ‘Prajavani’ programme.

Despite repeated directives from the Chief Minister, many Collectors have not been proactive in visiting welfare residential schools, inspecting food quality, interacting with farmers, and addressing the concerns of underprivileged communities. While a few Collectors have shown initiative, a significant number of them have remained confined to their offices, limiting their engagement to internal reviews. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has also received reports that several Collectors are not residing in their designated camp offices, instead commuting daily between Hyderabad and their assigned districts. This frequent travel is seen as inefficient, consuming valuable time that could be used for governance. Furthermore, some Collectors have reportedly failed to respond promptly to emergency situations over weekends, thereby delaying the delivery of essential services to the needy.

Recognising the urgency to revamp the administrative machinery and fulfill the high expectations of the public, the CM is determined to restructure the bureaucratic framework. The goal is to ensure effective governance and streamline service delivery.

The CMO believes that some officials are not fully leveraging their expertise in governance and decision-making. The government is currently assessing the reasons behind this apparent lack of proactiveness, as it is affecting the implementation of key policies and initiatives. Financial constraints have also been cited as a reason for the slow execution of various government programmes. However, the Chief Minister is keen on ensuring that bureaucratic inefficiencies do not hinder the progress of development schemes aimed at benefiting the public.

With the Congress-led government committed to fulfilling its promises, a major bureaucratic overhaul appears inevitable to enhance efficiency and accountability within the administration.