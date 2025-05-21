Fire Breaks Out at Incense Stick Manufacturing Unit in Hyderabad's Gudimalkapur

At an incense stick manufacturing and storage godown in Sitaramaraju Nagar basti, which is situated in Hyderabad's Gudimalkapur neighbourhood, a large fire started on Wednesday night.

Although the plant was completely destroyed, no casualties were reported. Initial enquiries indicate that the fire might have been started by an electrical short circuit.

The godown, which was close to a residential area with a high population density, raised concerns right away. When they saw the fire, the workers inside the unit immediately left, and the neighbours, who were terrified by the strong smoke and flames, immediately called the local authorities.

After an hour after arriving on the site, firefighters were able to put out the fire. But by the time the fire was contained, huge damage had already been done to the building.

The Gudimalkapur police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause and assess the extent of the damage.