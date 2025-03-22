Forests are a crucial part of our ecosystem

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Day of Forests, officials of TGFDC Deccan Woods and Trails stressed that forests are the lifelines of our planet.

Ranjeet Naik, Executive Director, Eco-Tourism, said, “Forests play a vital role in our lives, especially when it comes to food security. Forests are not just beautiful landscapes, they are a crucial part of our ecosystem, providing essential resources like timber, fruits, medicinal plants, and even mushrooms. They also support the livelihoods of millions of people worldwide, offering food, shelter, and a source of income.”