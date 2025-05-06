GHMC receives 171 applications in Prajavani

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy has urged officials to prioritise the complaints submitted through Prajavani. She has directed the concerned officials to attend the Prajavani sessions at the GHMC Head Office every Monday, ensuring they thoroughly investigate the complaints and work towards effective solutions.

During her address, the Deputy Mayor emphasised the importance of promptly addressing the public’s concerns. Additional Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Raghu Prasad, Venugopal Chandrakantha Reddy, Pankaja Geetha Radhika, Town Planning Additional CCP Veeranna Pradeep received the applications from the people.

Anurag Jayanthi urged the officials to promptly address the requests and tackle the issues encountered by the residents of the city.

The GHMC received as many as 171 complaints in the public hearing of Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC, in which people submitted requests on town planning, electric lights, and other issues.

A total of 75 requests were received at the head office, including five requests were received through telephone.

Meanwhile, a total of 96 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Out of which, 30 were received from Secunderabad Zone, 18 from Serilingampally, 11 from LB Nagar, 11 from Kukatpally, 2 from Charminar and 3 from Khairtabad Zone. Chief Medical Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Vakeel, UBD Director Venkateswar, Water Works DGM Sai Ramana, Electricity Department In-charge SE Mamatha, Housing EEP PV Ramana, Rajeshwar Rao, Estate Officer and others were present.