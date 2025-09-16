GHMC receives 219 applications in Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Monday received as many as 219 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC in which people submitted requests on town planning, electric lights, and other issues.

A total of 68 complaints were received in the Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters, and a total of 151 applications were received in the six zones of GHMC.

Of total 68 complaints were received at headquarters, 43 were for the Town Planning Department, 6 for Engineering, 5 each for Health and Sanitation, and 2 each for Tax Section, Admin, Finance, and Land Acquisition, and one complaint was received from the Election Department. Meanwhile, of total 151 in six zones, 55 complaints were received in Kukatpally zone, 33 (Secunderabad), 30 (Serilingampally), 15 (LB Nagar), 11 (Charminar), and 7 (Khairtabad).

The complaints received by the officers were forwarded to the respective department. The Commissioner RV Karnan said that to ensure that the citizens of Greater Hyderabad are aware of their issues, the commissioner directed the officials to address the raised concerns with accountability.