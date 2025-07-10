GHMC swings into action, clears encroachments in Tarnaka vicinity

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to crack the whip on roadside encroachments in a bid to ease vehicular movement on the roads as well as to facilitate pedestrians in using footpaths.

The civic body conducted an anti-encroachment drive on footpaths and removed the encroachments that were causing significant traffic congestion and inconvenience to residents.

The drive targeted structures including sheds, kiosks and temporary stalls that obstructed public pathways. The demolition was executed using JCB machines to clear obstructions on footpaths and restore free movement.

On Wednesday, Greater Hyderabad Deputy Mayor, Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy along with GHMC officials, visited the Tarnaka Junction and conducted an inspection of the encroachments. During the inspection, unauthorized stalls set up without permission on the main road were identified and were immediately demolished.

According to the Deputy Mayor, the street vendors encroaching on the Tarnaka X Road main road have been causing severe inconvenience to local citizens. The placement of these stalls on the road is making it difficult for pedestrians to walk. Additionally, some shopkeepers are dumping garbage on the roads, thereby compromising the cleanliness of the area.

Observing the situation, the unauthorized stalls set up were immediately removed. The civic body, along with traffic police, cleared sheds and shops occupying footpaths and parts of the main road.

However, local shopkeepers and vendors raised concerns about sudden demolitions, especially those that affect livelihood.

The Deputy Mayor said, “We will continue to take strict action against such encroachments in the interest of public convenience and urban cleanliness. Dumping waste in open areas and setting up illegal shops on the roads is strictly prohibited. I have directed GHMC officials to respond promptly and take necessary action on such issues,” said Shoban Reddy.

A GHMC officer said that it has been removing encroachments on roads and footpaths to ensure smoother traffic flow. “We will continue doing similar operations in areas across the city to make sure the public property is maintained properly,” the officer added.