GHMC turns dumping yard into theme park

Hyderabad: Once an open land with garbage dumped all over in Jubilee Hills has now been turned into a monolith theme park, all thanks to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi inaugurated the Monolith Park on Saturday along with MLA Danam Nagendar and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that a total of 919 parks were being developed in GHMC limits besides 504 tree parks in different parts of the city.

"The GHMC is developing 57 theme parks in its limits by spending Rs 137 crore, which will be thrown open to the public soon," the Mayor added. The park has been developed in an area of 1,100 square yards with a single large stone (monolith) turned into a water fountain to attract the visitors. The civic body has set up artistic wooden benches with flooring designed in front of the waterfall for pleasant seating by the visitors. The walls at the park were painted multi-coloured with a Hyderabad theme representing historical places and lifestyle of city people. To cover the park with greenery, the civic body has planted different types of saplings on the park's premises. To attract the visitors and to add the attraction to the park in the locality, the civic body has also installed lights around the fountain and also in different parts of the park. GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Khairatabad) P Pravinya and other officials of the corporation were also present.