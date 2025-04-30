Live
Ghose Comm gets 30-day extension for probe completion
Hyderabad: Justice PC Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram has received a 30-day extension until May 31 to complete the probe into Kaleshwaram project and the government set a deadline of June 30 to submit the report.
The Commission resumed the probe last week and already prepared a 400-page report on the damage of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram project.
The findings in the NDSA final report were crucial in the finalisation of the Commission report. Justice PC Ghose already hinted at summoning BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, irrigation minister T Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajendar, who took an active part of the construction of Kaleshwaram project in the BRS government.