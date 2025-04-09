Gitam hosts expert talks on signal processing, career opportunities

Hyderabad: The Department of Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering (EECE) at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, hosted a series of expert lectures on Tuesday featuring distinguished speakers from the realms of signal processing and international career development.

The highlight of the event was a session by Prof Karlheinz Brandenburg, a globally renowned audio technology pioneer, CEO of Brandenburg Labs GmbH, and Senior Professor at the Technical University of Ilmenau, Germany. Prof Brandenburg delivered a captivating talk on “Applications of Signal Processing to Audio and Acoustics,” covering the evolution of audio coding, advances in auditory perception, and emerging trends such as Music Information Retrieval (MIR), spatial audio, and headphone-based listening technologies.

Joining the session was Sunanda Rao-Erdem, Founder and CEO of Seraphim Communications LLP, New Delhi, who addressed students on “Professional Opportunities in Germany.” Her talk shed light on pathways for young engineers to pursue international careers, particularly within Germany’s thriving innovation and technology sectors.