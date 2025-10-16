HAM road network across TG will shore up rural economy:Seethakka

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister DhanasriAnasuya (Seethakka) on Wednesday said that with the implementation of the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project, the rural road facilities would be further strengthened, and along with that, the rural economy will be further boosted.

Minister Seethakka said that this HAM project was the most prestigious programme undertaken by the state government for the development of Panchayat Raj roads.

She said that the shape of rural roads would completely change through this approach and transport facilities will improve extensively. The tender notification for the HAM projects would be released on Friday and work would begin as soon as the tender process is completed.

She said that a total of 2,162 roads (7,449.50 km long) will be constructed in 96 constituencies under 17 packages in Phase-I. She said that the rural roads of Telangana would enter a new phase through the HAM project and suggested that national and international road construction companies should participate in the tenders for this project.

The Telangana government has decided to undertake construction, upgradation and maintenance in the HAM method to increase road connectivity from Gram Panchayat to Mandal Centre, Mandal Center to District Centre, and District Centre to State Centre.

The government will pay 40 per cent of the project cost during the construction phase, and the remaining 60 per cent will be collected by the contractors through banks. After the construction of the roads is completed, the contractors would also be responsible for maintenance for 15 years.

The minister further said that the government has decided to implement this project in three phases. The techno-economic feasibility study for Phase –have been completed.

The proposed works have been selected by the Panchayat Raj Engineers in accordance with the proposals of the MLAs and MPs in each constituency. The Cabinet already approved the proposals of the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED).

The government has granted administrative approval to the PR Engineering Department circle-wise in 17 packages. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,294.81 crore. Financial approval has been granted in this regard. With this, the government has given permission to start the tender process of Phase – I.

As per the instructions of Minister Seethakka, Panchayati Raj Engineer-in-Chief Joga Reddy has completed all the arrangements to start the tender process for the 17 packages from this Friday. He said that the tender notification was issued through a paper notice on the same day and necessary steps were taken to ensure that the work begins immediately after the tender process is completed.