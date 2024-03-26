Live
Just In
Hare Krishna Golden Temple celebrates Gaura Purnima radiantly
Hyderabad: The Gaura Purnima festival, marking the transcendental appearance of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, was grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Monday.
A special alankara of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu adorned the altar, followed by darshan for all visitors. As part of the festival, devotees offered 56 varieties of delicious items to the Lord as 'Chappan Bhog', including sweets, kara, fried items, fruit juices, and other eatables. Later in the evening, a grand pallaki utsavam of Gaura Nitai was celebrated, followed by nitai gauranga ashtottarasata kalasha maha abhishekam with varieties of fruit juices, flowers, panchamritam, panchagavyam, and sugandha dravyas performed in the midst of Vedic hymns and mantra chantings, followed by an enlightening special pravachanam.
Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of the Hare Krishna Movement, said that, as per Vedic revelations, Lord Krishna appeared in this age in the divine form of Gauranga or Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Bengal to inaugurate the Yuga Dharma of congregational chanting of the holy names of the Lord. By taking shelter of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, everyone can practice chanting “Hare Krishna Maha Mantra” (minimum 108 times) every day, be free from the miseries of this world, and ultimately attain loving devotion to the supreme personality of Godhead, Krishna Himself. This is the perfection of life and the ultimate goal for everyone.