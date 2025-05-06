Harish Rao terms farmer deaths as ‘govt murders’

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao criticised the Congress government for the tragic deaths of farmers at procurement centres, labeling these incidents as “government murders” caused by sheer negligence. Rao held Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala directly responsible for these fatalities.

The BRS leader said that the government’s inability to provide adequate irrigation water, set up procurement centres, supply weighing scales, and ensure timely payments for purchased grain has led farmers into severe distress. He emphasised that the assurances made by the Agriculture Minister to pay farmers within 48 hours proved to be empty promises. “These deaths are not natural but the direct result of the government’s negligent and indifferent attitude towards farmers,” Harish Rao stated.

Criticising the government’s conduct, Rao questioned the morality of conducting celebrations like “Rythu Mahotsavam” while farmers suffer and lose their lives due to governmental failures.

He expressed strong disapproval over Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s greater interest in beauty contests rather than addressing farmers’ plight.

He highlighted the government’s massive failure to meet procurement targets. The Congress government had promised to procure 70 lakh metric tons of paddy but managed only 24.43 lakh metric tons, worth Rs 5,664 crore, out of which only Rs 3,163 crore has been paid. Furthermore, bonuses amounting to Rs 515.82 crore for 25 lakh metric tons of procured grain remain unpaid, he claimed.

Rao also alleged a massive Rs 3,500 crore scam involving cotton farmers, facilitated by brokers and CCI officials, and demanded a thorough investigation and justice for affected farmers.