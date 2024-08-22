HCSC and Sayodhya Launch Pioneering Women’s Support Program in Amberpet

Creating respectful and safe spaces for women is the main objective of HCSC. There is a raise of incidents in family disharmony due to neglect of women in our society, Hyderabad City security council had chalked out community-based interventions. One such intervention program – MITRA is led by an Sayodhya, an NGO working with women in distress. The initiative aims to build capacity in Amberpet by training 100 women influencers to identify early mental health issues and support women in distress, especially those impacted by abuse and violence. This program is funded by Raheja IT park through HCSC. Dept of Psychology of Osmania University is collaborating on this very impactful and transformative initiative to support families in our communities.

The inauguration of the program took place on 22nd August at Ambedkar Community Hall, Bathukammakunta, Amberpet, officiated by Shri. Dr. B. Balaswamy DCP, East Zone, Shri. C. Shekar Reddy, Secretary General, HCSC, Shri. J. Narsaiah, Addl. DCP East Zone, Shri. Prasant Kumar, Joint Secretary, CSR Forum, Smt. Geeta Goti, Joint secretary, Women Forum, HCSC, Smt. Dr Swathi, HOD, Dept of Psychology, Osmania University, Smt. Mrudula Vemulapati, General secretary, Sayodhya, Smt. Kondaveeti Satyavati, Bhumika Women collective & Smt. D.P. Padmavathy, Ex Corporator, Amberpet.

Key Objectives:

• Train 100 women influencers to identify early signs of mental health illness, enhance psychological first aid skills, and improve access to resources.

• Build community capacity through targeted 2-day training sessions, focusing on family well-being and child development.

Program Progress:

• Developed an early identification module for mental health challenges with guidance from the Department of Psychology, Osmania University.

• Empanelled counsellors at the Mythri Family Support Centre in Amberpet, who were also trained as TOT’s

• Conducted Training of Trainers (ToT) and the first training batch with counsellors.

• The Participants were Lady police constables, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, CDEW members.

By September, 100 trained frontline workers will begin community outreach, offering crucial support to women in need. This first-of-its-kind initiative serves as a model for similar programs in the future.

The Women identified at the Community level will be referred to Mythri Centre for further assessment by trained personnel. They will be given right advise and support for a year till they completely recoup.

HYDERABAD CITY SECURITY COUNCIL,

ICCC BUILDING, BANJARA HILLS, HYDERABAED