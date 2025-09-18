Heavy rains lash city; throw life out of gear

Hyderabad: After a brief pause, heavy rains lashed the city late on Wednesday evening and threw life out of gear for many people. Various areas in the city received heavy rains resulting in waterlogging in many areas and experienced slow-moving traffic. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a yellow alert till Thursday evening.

Water quickly accumulated on the streets, creating flooding in some neighborhoods.

The motorists had to struggle to wade through the water at places up to four feet. Vehicles parked on roads were inundated in rainwater.

Rain lashed in areas like Miyapur, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Nampally, Chaderghat, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayatnagar, and Abdullapurmet areas.

Other areas like Kothapet, Bowenpally, Marredpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Lakdikapool, Filmnagar, Gachibowli, Borabanda, Yousufguda, and areas of the Old city - Kalapather, Chandrayangutta, TalabKatta, Yakutpura, Azampura, Malakpet and other areas.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, several areas in the city recorded heavy rainfall. By 9 pm, the highest rainfall of 97.5mm was recorded at JP Nagar Comm Hall, Miyapur in Serilingampally, 82.3 mm at MMTS Lingampally, followed by University of Hyderabad and Gachibowli with 81.3 mm and 66.5 mm respectively.

Several areas in the city witnessed huge traffic jams and vehicles crawling at a snail’s pace.

Gachibowli – Madhapur – Nanakramguda – Hitech City and other IT corridor areas - Banjara Hills – Khairtabad – Somajiguda – Punjagutta – Ameerpet – Begumpet – Secunderabad – Kukatpally were jammed packed. The citizens got soaked and were at a standstill on the roads.

For any complaints or assistance related to the rain, people are advised to contact GHMC-DRF at 040-29555500, 040-21111111 or 9000113667, or file a complaint with HYDRAA.