Human remains discovered after 7 yrs; cops launch investigation

Hyderabad: The skeletal remains of a human body were discovered in an empty and locked house near the Nampally market area on Monday. Police have...

Hyderabad: The skeletal remains of a human body were discovered in an empty and locked house near the Nampally market area on Monday. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether the remains belong to a man or a woman.

According to available information, the remains were found in a house that has reportedly been locked for over seven years. Local residents, who noticed a foul smell emanating from the property, immediately alerted the police. A police team promptly arrived at the scene, forcibly opened the door, and located the skeletal remains inside.

The CLUES team visited the site and collected samples for examination. South-West Zone DCP Chandramohan attended the location and gathered details from the investigating officials.

