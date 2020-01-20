Human Rights Commission moved on recruiting psychologists in colleges

Nampally: High Court advocate Rapolu Bhaskar urged the Human Rights Commission, in a petition filed on Friday, to instruct the state government to make appointment of psychologists in private inter and degree colleges mandatory in view of increasing rate of suicides among college students in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the state government had failed miserably in implementing the GO 19, which mandates appointment of psychologists in colleges. Responding to the petition filed by the advocate, the HRC issued orders to the State Chief Secretary to enquire into the matter and file a report before January 26.