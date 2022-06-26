Hyderabad: 13 govt hospitals get certificate of quality

Hyderabad: Several government hospitals in Telangana got National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certificates and three more got re-certifications for providing the quality medical care. Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that these certifications were testimony to the improved services in the government hospitals.

He said that it has been proved once again that the public medical sector has been strengthened and the poor were getting quality medical services. As many as 13 government hospitals in the State have achieved National Quality Assurance Standards certifications, while three other hospitals have been recertified.

The Nirmal Area Hospital has been recognised as the "Lakshya" for adhering to the highest quality standards in the management of the labour room and operation theatre. The Union Ministry of Health has written to the State government in this regard.

The Health Minister lauded the national recognition of Telangana government hospitals. He said the government was working to provide quality medical services to the people from the PHC level in the state.

He said the state health sector was becoming an ideal for the country. He was happy that the district, regional, social and primary health centers in Telangana were achieving national level quality standards limited to corporate hospitals. Congratulations to the medical staff who are working for this, he said.

The Minister said that a total of 143 hospitals in the State have been recognised by NQAS making Telangana the fourth State with the highest number of accredited hospitals. He said the government was working for the recognition of all government hospitals and was taking all necessary steps in that direction. He said he was working towards the goal of becoming number one in the country. "The government is strengthening the medical sector in the State.

With this, the infrastructure in government hospitals has improved. Valuable medical equipment has become available. The quality of OP, IP and Surgical has increased in all sectors," said the Minister.