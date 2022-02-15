Hyderabad: 2-day global summit on museums from today

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Culture will be organising a first of its kind, two-day Global Summit on 'Reimagining Museums in India' from Tuesday in the city. The summit will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy.

Participants from countries such as India, Australia, France, Italy, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom will be a part of the summit that will be held online and participation is open to public. Approximately 2,300 people have already registered to attend the event. Over 25 museologists and museum professionals will delve into reimagined priorities and practices for museums.

Speaking about the summit, Kishan Reddy said, "India is a land of rich cultural heritage dating back to the dawn of human civilisation. As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to renew our focus and dedication at preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage. India's 1000 plus museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations."

The online summit will encompass four broad themes: Architecture and functional needs; management; collections (including curation & conservation practices) and education and audience engagement.