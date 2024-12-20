Hyderabad: ABVP members, parents stage protest

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a private school in Dilsukhnagar, as a few members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyathri Parishad (ABVP) along with a few parents staged a dharna over a school teacher allegedly beating up a student who is on ‘Ayyappa Deeksha.’

Vasi Karan, a student studying in grade nine at Narayana High School, Dilsukhnagar, was allegedly beaten up by the math teacher for disturbing the class on Wednesday. The boy went home and informed his parents about it.

The student organisations and a few parents demanded strict action against the teacher. According to police officials, police on information reached the school and immediately deployed additional forces. The police held talks with the school management and the parents of the student. The parents of the boy made a complaint with the police against the teacher.