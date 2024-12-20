  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ABVP members, parents stage protest

Hyderabad: ABVP members, parents stage protest
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a private school in Dilsukhnagar, as a few members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyathri Parishad (ABVP) along with a few...

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a private school in Dilsukhnagar, as a few members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyathri Parishad (ABVP) along with a few parents staged a dharna over a school teacher allegedly beating up a student who is on ‘Ayyappa Deeksha.’

Vasi Karan, a student studying in grade nine at Narayana High School, Dilsukhnagar, was allegedly beaten up by the math teacher for disturbing the class on Wednesday. The boy went home and informed his parents about it.

The student organisations and a few parents demanded strict action against the teacher. According to police officials, police on information reached the school and immediately deployed additional forces. The police held talks with the school management and the parents of the student. The parents of the boy made a complaint with the police against the teacher.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick