Hyderabad: All preparations is been done at Crane no 4

Hyderabad: All preparation is been done at Crane no 4 tandbund, till Khairatabad Ganesh immersion takes place no other immersions will take place over here.

Within a hour the Bada Ganesh is about to reach Telugutally flyover.

Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra has begun as per schedule, huge crowd has joined the procession.





