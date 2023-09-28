Live
- NMDC hosts Vigilance Awareness Week campaign
- SUMUM conducts first Plasma Exchange therapy in Odisha
- LuLu plans Rs 3,500-cr investment in TS over 3 years
- BJP moves privilege motion against Naveen
- CWS Hospital in Rourkela is ailing
- Waheeda Rehman’s first performance as dancer was in Berhampur in 1952
- Rangareddy: Anganwadis should not be neglected, says TPCC General Secretary
- World Rabies Day
- Rangareddy: Roads, sewerage turn colonies into ponds of filth in Jalpally
- Rangareddy: MLA Anjaiah Yadav unveils Konda Laxman Bapuji statue
Hyderabad: All preparations is been done at Crane no 4
Hyderabad: All preparation is been done at Crane no 4 tandbund, till Khairatabad Ganesh immersion takes place no other immersions will take place over here.
Within a hour the Bada Ganesh is about to reach Telugutally flyover.
Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra has begun as per schedule, huge crowd has joined the procession.
