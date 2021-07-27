Hyderabad : Amitabh Bachchan takes part in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad : India's superstar and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday planted saplings along with Rajya Sabha MP and Founder of Green India Challenge (GIC) Joginapally Santosh Kumar at Ramoji Film city here.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee lauded the Green India Challenge in expanding the green cover across Telangana and the country.

Amitabh Bachchan enquired about the plantation drive, as to what inspired them to take up this initiative? How plants are cared for? Tended even after years of plantation?.

He expressed happiness at the results. "I am surprised to know that GIC was able to plant three crore saplings recently on the occasion of IT Minister KT Rama Rao's birthday. It was certainly a mammoth task, and I am in awe of their dedication and commitment towards the environment," he said.

Incidentally, July 27 is also the death anniversary of India's greatest scientist and former President APJ Abdul Kalam and on many occasions, Santosh mentioned how Kalam had inspired him to take up this challenge and do his bit for the environment.

Telugu actor Nagarjuna also took part in the programme and planted a sapling along with Producer Ashwini Dutt.