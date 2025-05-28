Hyderabad: Annual Fish Prasadam Distribution to Begin on June 8 at Nampally

The Bathini Goud family will give their free fish medicine to asthma patients on June 8 at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad. The event will start at 10 AM on June 8 and will continue until 10 AM on June 9.

The family told the media that they are working with the police, GHMC, RTC, water and electricity departments, and other government teams to make sure everything goes smoothly.

The Fisheries Department will provide the fish needed for the medicine.

The Bathini family said a saint gave their elders this medicine about 190 years ago. Since then, they have been giving it to asthma patients for free every year.

Many volunteers and groups like Agarwal Seva Dal will help by offering free food, water, tea, coffee, and buttermilk to the people who come for the medicine. There will also be doctors and medical help for people standing in line.



