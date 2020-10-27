Hyderabad : Book on Mahabhagavatam released by Garikapati

Hyderabad : A book summarising the epic, Mahabhagavatam with stories narrated in a simple lucid style, penned by Jwala Narasimha Rao, was released by Maha Sahasravadhani Garikipati Narasimha Rao through zoom video conferencing on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami day on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Rao noted that it was very difficult to retain the original flavor and meaning, while mirroring the essence of any epic, but in Jwala Narasimha Rao's case, he is able to retain the original flavour and meaning. The writer was able make it very interesting and easy to understand for a layman, he said.

Rao said that the book would evoke interest from scholars to the common literate person, and it would become a book that should be read every day (Nitya Parayana). He said that Jwala Narasimha Rao mentioned almost all the important poems from the original, while giving his own commentary for the benefit of reader.

He said that it was not enough if epics such as The Mahabharata, Sri Ramayana, Sri Madhbhagawata were kept in the house and their purpose would be served if only people followed the dharma as propounded in those books in day-to-day life.

Noted spiritual scientist Valluri Sri Ramachandra Murthy said that it was a great effort put in by Jwala who successfully not only told the Bhagavata stories but also supported them with the relevant quotes from the Vedas in a comprehensive but precise manner. He said the Sri Madhbhagawata stories, which are on the high plane spiritually, were beautifully summarised in this book which would be of great help to younger generation.

Former Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar Acharya, former AP Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, former Secretary of TTD Dharma Prachara Parishad Chilakapati Vijayaraghavacharya, noted writer, actor and director Tanikella Bharani, retired IG Ravulapati Sitaram Rao, former Editor of Door Darshan RVV Krishna Rao, senior journalist Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao, spiritualist Potlapalli Kaladhara Rao and several persons from abroad (USA and Australia) participated in the programme.

M Venkatramana Sarma, editor of Darshanam monthly magazine, presided over the function.

Responding to the proceedings, the author of the book, Jwala Narasimha Rao, said it was due to the divine blessings and guidance of God Almighty that he was able to write these books. He thanked everyone who supported him in this endeavour.