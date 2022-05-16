Hyderabad: Central Peace and Welfare Committee organises free health camp

Hyderabad: The Central Peace and Welfare Committee, Central Zone Hyderabad organised a Mega Free health camp at the Chemist and Druggist Association building in Abids on Sunday. A R Srinivas Additional Commissioner of Police, (Crimes) and M Ramesh Joint commissioner of police were the chief guest.

The camp provided medical care, screening by the general physicians, dermatologist, pediatrician, cardiologist. Later, a health awareness programme was also conducted and they urged people to be conscious of health issues and avail health facilities.

According to the organisers, the aim of the camp is to fulfill the people's right to health. In the camp, free ECG, GRVS (Blood Sugar), BP, weight check, cardic, general check-up was done by Care Hospital for over 100 people who attended the camp. In addition, 18 people donated blood.

A total of 55 patients got free dental treatment and 102 patients got eye check by Vision Express and 61 patients got free spectacles. All the needy patients were given free medicine by Ritesh Agarwal, Maruti Agency.

On this occasion, Peace Committee Chairman Shashi Kant Agarwal said that the Peace Committee has been working with the Police Department for the last 34 years in building peace and brotherhood in the city and maintaining the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb of Hyderabad.

In our committee, there are more than 600 members of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh Christian castes.

A R Srinivas while addressing on the occasion said that we have been getting full cooperation from the Peace Committee members in all the festivals and a good work of human service has been done by organising free medical camp and congratulated the members of the Peace Committee for their camp.