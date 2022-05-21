Hyderabad: Filmnagar-Kotha Cheruvu road set to wow passers-by

Hyderabad: Passing from Filmnagar to Kotha Cheruvu in the western part of the city will give a pleasant surprise to motorists and passers-by as it will take them into a filmy world.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed a central median and installed four unique artistic sculptures relating to cinema, giving an appealing look.

"In the Filmnagar area, which is known for many Tollywood actors residing there, besides several acting schools and studios, a cinema sculpture measuring 427 m long with four m wide has been developed with a median walk on film-based theme," said a GHMC official. As a part of the beautification work, the GHMC has set up four lively sculptures along with greenery in a multi-layer design incorporating 1,800 flowering trees and shrubs. A step-by-step walkway has also been developed within the median.

The GHMC is planning to increase plantation in the Filmnagar area under the 'Haritha Haram' programme. Soon it will take up a plantation drive.