Hyderabad: Flood fears return to haunt dwellers in low-lying areas

Hyderabad: Heavy rain pounding the city all through the past five days threw life out of gear for people residing in low-lying areas and along the river Musi. After receiving heavy inflows four gates of twin reservoirs--Osmansagar and Himayatsagar--were lifted and the water is being released into the Musi river leading to an increase in water flow. Families residing in low-lying areas nearby the Musi are spending sleepless nights. Everyday a member of each family has to stay awake at night to get ready to evacuate if its house gets submerged.

Thousands residing in hundreds of low-lying areas along the nalas and lakes have been living in fear for five days. Due to heavy rain electricity was cut off in several areas. In several places like Ayyappa Colony in LB Nagar, Aanjanadari Nagar Colony in Nagaram, Kondandram Nagar, Seesala Basti, P&T Colony in Dilsukhnagar, Sai Nagar, Tapovan Colony, Green Park in Saroornagar, Jillelaguda, Hyder Enclave Colony in Rajendranagar, Chaderghat, Golnaka, and several colonies in the Uppal area are facing heavy water-logging during heavy rain.

Mohammed Sarwar of Kamal Nagar, Chaderghat, said, "after the GHMC teams alerted us that flood gates of twin reservoirs have been re-opened once again this year, we are unable to sleep in fear what if we get washed away in floods. Each member of our family is continuously awake for the past five days due to heavy rain."

While areas around Hussainsagar, currently overflowing, were being closely monitored, people residing in Arvind Colony, Nagamaiah Kunta, Padma Colony and parts of Kavadiguda were alerted. All the low-lying areas are located near the lake and close to nalas.

Said Shanker Rao of Padma Nagar, "after an alert was given to us that water is being released from reservoirs, residents of low-lying areas recalled last year's circumstances and are spending sleepless nights. Still most affected families are in trauma from last year's floods. Again, it is alarmingly hazardous for families living in these areas."

Authorities mulled releasing water from reservoirs. Even, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) alerted the administration of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Disaster Response Force (DRF) and the police. Around 400 families are living in low-lying areas close to the Musi in Malakpet, such as Kamal Nagar, Shanker Nagar, Moosa Nagar, and Rasoolpura.