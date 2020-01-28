Hyderabad: Free health camp today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Specialist doctors from USA will be attending the 'free general health camp' being organised by the Sahayata Co-operative Clinic, which will be held at Balreddy Nagar in Tolichowki on Tuesday.
According to organisers, free medicines to ailments will also be distributed to the participants of the camp, which will be running from 10.30 am to 4 pm
