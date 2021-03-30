Hyderabad: Get ready to relish haleem

Masab Tank: "There is no love sincerer than the love of food," says George Bernard Shaw. The denizens have a strong yearning for it. The hunt has begun for eateries known for for authenticity and irresistible taste. During Ramadan, the process of praying and fasting is almost the same everywhere too. What sets Hyderabadis apart during the month of Ramadan is their penchant for tasting haleem at their favourite places. Haleem is also a favourite reason this season to hang out with friends and families.



The pleasant aroma of haleem is already wafting about eateries much ahead of Ramadan this year. People of all faiths have begun to dig into it ardently. Thanks to the protein-rich lentils, meat and wheat, garnished pure ghee, haleem replenishes the devout after a day of fasting.

Rekindling the passion of connoisseurs, some famous restaurants including Cafe 555 in Masab Tank, Zafrani Haleem in the Old City, Hotel Arbab in Tolichowki, and some more outlets are serving Haleem in the city. A complete 'No Mask No Haleem' policy is taken up at Café 555 located in Masab Tank, after the cases of the second wave of Covid-19 is surge in the city, and the state government has issued the precautionary guidelines.

In the wake of increasing Coronavirus cases, the State government has issued orders and made wearing face masks mandatory. "After the orders are issued, the café has started adhering the precautionary methods and a complete 'No Mask No Haleem' rule has been initiated. Apart from Haleem, no customer is allowed to enter the café without a face mask and to leave the premises after having," said Ali Reza Jowkar, MD of Cafe 555.

Each year, the café starts serving Haleem on the day of Shab-e-Barat (night of forgiving) and this year will continue till May 20.

After hit hard by Covid breakout and lockdown, eateries are trying their best to make some profits. "We have started serving haleem, as we want to do good business this year, before the government could go ahead with stricter restrictions, or in worst case lockdown," said Mohammed Kareem, owner of a haleem outlet in Tolichowki. "Haleem is a dish that lovers of the flavourful and the delicious favourite dish could not resist. Last year the Ramzan saw lockdown restrictions and the people missed haleem badly. Thanks to hotels and restaurants that have started preparing it before the season," said Md Tariq, taking away haleem from an eatery.

Haleem boosts immunity

The importance of immunity has seized our attention since the start of the pandemic, The spices, herbs, meat, desi ghee all mixed together form a proper concoction which not only boosts immunity but also gives your body the right amount of proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, etc.

Haleem features spices like pepper, cumin, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, turmeric, wheat, saffron, rose petals, wheat, desi ghee, dhania, chironji (buchanania lanzan), high-quality meat, etc. which makes it an ideal bowl of protein-rich and immunity booster supplement, says Ali Reza Jowkar.