Hyderabad: GHIAL wins best airport awards

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) received the trophies of the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Departures Awards for being 'Best Airport by Size and Region' and its first-ever 'Best Environment & Ambience by Size' recently. It received these awards in the Asia-Pacific region in 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category. In March 2020, ACI had announced the winners of the coveted ASQ awards for 2019.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, the award trophies were dispatched to the winner airports. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, received these prestigious awards on behalf of GHIAL, amidst the presence of airport community members at a formal ceremony organised at Hyderabad International Airport. ASQ is the world's leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme measuring passengers' satisfaction when they travel through an airport.

As India's first modern, greenfield airport developed under PPP model, Hyderabad Airport has consistently raised the bar in terms of service and operational excellence. The airport has consistently featured among the top ranked global airports in the ACI ASQ Passenger Survey for past 9 consecutive years (2009 to 2017).

Recently, the Hyderabad International Airport also achieved the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation' certification for its measures strengthening safe travel amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport has also won the Best Regional Airport and the Best Airport Staff Service Awards, both in India / Central Asia category in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2019. Hyderabad International Airport also featured as the world's eighth best airport in AirHelp passenger survey score 2019 – the only Indian airport to feature among the top ten global airports.